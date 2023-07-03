Join hands with local council to combat dengue, mayor tells public

KUCHING (July 3): The prevention and control of dengue outbreak will not succeed without the support and cooperation from the community, says Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

“Working together with the Ministry of Health and MBKS (Kuching South City Council) is the only way forward for a dengue free environment,” he told the local community at the launching of anti-dengue campaign and ‘gotong-royong’ (work party) at Kampung Lumba Kuda here yesterday.

While stressing that MBKS will continue to play its roles alongside the Health Ministry to guard against the mosquito-borne disease, Wee urged the community to keep the city clean and stop illegal dumping.

“The bad habit of illegal dumping is still occurring in the city and this promotes the breeding of mosquitoes which can lead to a dengue outbreak.

“The possibility of dengue cases occurrence is always there and under MBKS’s jurisdiction of more than 45,000 properties with an estimated population of more than 340,000, we need close cooperation among each and every resident to keep the environment clean,” he said.

“Do a daily or weekly check around your house compound or shop premises for stagnant water and stop mosquitoes from breeding by eliminating this water,” he suggested.