Travellers to Labuan baffled over booze purchase

LABUAN (July 3): What is seen as a strict enforcement of rules by the Royal Malaysian Customs Department has visitors to this island baffled over the amount of duty-free alcoholic drinks they can buy to bring out upon their exit.

Labuan Chamber of Commerce (LCC) chairman Daniel Doughty said Monday he had received complaints that travellers were only allowed to bring out a total of one litre of alcoholic drinks and, if it is beer, they were only allowed four cans.

Travellers lamented that they had been allowed to bring out a litre of any alcoholic drink and a 24-can crate of beer in the past, he told Bernama.

He said there should be an announcement if “any new ruling” is enforced.

He said he was informed by customs officers that the rule was enforced last month.

An officer at the Labuan Customs office confirmed that the ruling was enforced last month, and that four cans of beer is equivalent to a litre of liquor.

“Actually, it is not a new ruling. It has been in the customs duty order all the while. Taking a crate of beer out of this island was a relaxation given to travellers. Only last month, we enforced it (the ruling),” the officer said.

Daniel urged Labuan Corporation (LC) to address the issue, saying the Labuan economy had been suffering a significant decline since the pandemic struck. – Bernama