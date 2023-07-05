71-year-old driver seriously injured in collision with 4WD along Sibu-Bintulu road

SIBU (July 5): A 71-year-old man sustained serious injuries after the car he was driving collided with a four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle at Mile 14, Sibu-Bintulu road here today.

In a statement, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said they received a call on the accident at 8.33am.

“Five rescuers from Sibu Jaya fire station were deployed to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the location, the operation commander reported that the accident involved two vehicles with one of the drivers trapped inside his car,” said the statement.

The statement said the driver of the 4WD did not suffer physical injuries.

Firefighters had to use rescue tools to extricate the trapped car driver, who suffered serious injuries and was semi-conscious.

He was later handed over to medical personnel for further action.