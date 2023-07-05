After minister’s KLIA stir, Putrajaya rolls out safeguards against Immigration abuses

PUTRAJAYA (July 5): Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today announced new measures at Malaysia’s entry points nationwide, in response to allegations of corruption by immigration officers handling foreign visitors at KLIA’s Terminal 1.

Starting now, only senior immigration personnel with an officer grade of KP41 and above will be authorised to determine if a foreign visitor should be denied entry, when this could previously be decided by junior enforcers with a KP29 officer grade.

Saifuddin said the Cabinet has also agreed to his ministry’s suggestion to station translators at the help desks for visitors at the country’s main entry points to assist travellers who face difficulty communicating with authorities.

“This is to make improvements at our border for those who have difficulties to be understood in their language,” he said at a press conference at the Home Ministry here.

Signs informing visitors of the documents they must present when approaching immigration counters would also be installed at international airports to streamline the arrival process, he said.

On immigration officers questioning visitors about how much money they had, the minister said this was normal procedure along with asking about return tickets and addresses during their visits to ensure that foreigners did not enter the country to work using social passes.

“But when the travellers give a not-so-convincing answer, the grade 41 and above officers will decide at that moment whether to categorise the travellers as Not To Land (NTL). All this will smoothen the travellers’ process,” he said.

Saifuddin also said the Cabinet today discussed the alleged corrupt practices involving immigration officers, and reiterated that his ministry will fully cooperate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for any investigation.

He said the Cabinet acknowledged the misconduct of some immigration officers, but the minister gave his assurance that most of the department’s personnel were committed and disciplined in carrying out their duties.

“The Cabinet takes very seriously and very seriously on this matter and at the same time agrees that the meeting acknowledges that commitment, disciplinary cooperation among officers and members is at a good level,” he said.

Last month, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing was accused of forcing his way into the arrival hall at KLIA’s Terminal 1 to assist a Chinese national who had been detained by immigration officials.

Tiong then alleged of rampant corruption involving immigration personnel at the location, and urged the MACC to investigate urgently.

It was also disclosed later that Tiong has clearance to enter the restricted area by virtue of being a Cabinet member. – Malay Mail