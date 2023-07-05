Policewoman freed from two corruption charges

KOTA KINABALU (July 5): The Sessions Court here on Wednesday freed a policewoman from two corruption charges.

Judge Jason Juga acquitted and discharged sergeant Nora Alun, 44, without calling for her defence.

The two charges against the assistant investigation officer attached to the Kota Kinabalu police statio, were under Section 17 (a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

The indictment carries a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times of the bribe amount or a fine of RM10,000 according to which amount is higher, upon conviction.

On the first count, Nora had allegedly accepted RM3,000 from a man as an inducement not to proceed with investigation on him for an alleged theft case at a restaurant in Inanam at 12.27pm on February 13, 2020.

On the second count, she was accused of receiving the same amount of cash from the same person for the same purpose at the Criminal Investigation Division office of the Kota Kinabalu police station at 3.50pm on February 17, 2020.

The prosecution had produced 16 witnesses to testify against the accused since the trial commenced on August 16, 2022.

Meanwhile, a self-employed man claimed trial in the Magistrate’s Court here on Wednesday to making a verbal threat to injure his wife last month.

Nicholas Joseph Green, 38, who appeared before magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie, was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

If found guilty, he is liable to a jail term of up to seven years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

He was accused of committing the offence outside the arrival gate of the Kota Kinabalu International Airport at 11.10am on June 26.

The court fixed August 2 for case management.

In the meantime, Nicholas was released on a bail of RM1,800 with two local sureties, pending disposal of the case.