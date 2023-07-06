S’wak journalists association, Indonesian counterpart sign MoU to enhance ties

KUCHING (July 6): The Federation of Sarawak Journalists Association (FSJA) and Persatuan Wartawan Indonesia (PWI) Kalimantan Barat (Kalbar) Region today inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster better ties among the journalists from both parties.

Witnessed by Governor of West Kalimantan, Sutarmidji M. Hum, the MoU was signed by FSJA vice president II Jacqueline David and PWI Kalbar president Gusti Yusri during a ceremony at the governor’s office in Pontianak.

Also present were Consul General of Malaysia in Pontianak Azizul Zekri Abd Rahim, FSJA president Andy Jong, and Staff of Protocol and Consular Section from Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching Alexandri Legawa.

According to Gusti, the MoU aims to improve the cooperation between both parties through annual meetings, with the first meeting expected to be held in either Kuching or Pontianak or a place that will be decided in the future.

“In later meetings, we will discuss current issues in the field of journalism, information technology, social, economy, sports, art, tourism, education and culture.

“Secondly, we will also exchange information from both sides to build a positive image in Sarawak and West Kalimantan, apart from building friendships through journalism activities,” he told reporters during the event.

Meanwhile, Jong said the MoU will allow FSJA and PWI Kalbar to enhance the economy of their respective countries, especially in marketing their local products.

“In Sarawak, we will see a lot of sales on products made in Indonesia. Likewise, when we come to Indonesia, we will find products from Sarawak. This is one of our goals to promote the economy in Sarawak and Indonesia.

“In terms of the tourism sector, Sarawak has many interesting places for tourists such as Mulu National Park, Niah National Park, Darul Hana Bridge and so on,” he said.

At the same time, Alexandri pointed out that both Sarawak and Kalimantan Barat have similarities in terms of ethnicity, culture, language and culinary.

“There are many more sectors that can be explored further to increase the tourism potential of both countries including cooperation in cultural events such as Gawai Dayak, Sarawak Regatta, Pontianak Dragon Boat, cross-border tours and so on,” he said.

The FSJA delegation comprising 15 media personnel is on a four-day trip to Pontianak from July 5 to 8.

The trip was supported by the Sarawak government under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching.