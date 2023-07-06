Fatimah minister in-charge of state-level National Day do in Mukah

KUCHING (July 6): Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah has revealed that she would be the minister in-charge of the state-level National Day Celebration this year, to be held in Mukah.

According to the Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development and Dalat assemblywoman, three other Sarawak deputy ministers would be assisting her.

“They are Deputy Minister for Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datuk Len Talif Salleh; Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Development Dato Gerald Rentap; and Deputy Minister of Community Wellbeing Development Mohammad Razi Sitam,” she told a press conference at her office here today.

She said among activities lined up for the celebrations are the Merdeka Eve celebration, Unity Fun Ride and National Day gathering.

There will also be a Townhall and Unity Talk Session too, special performances by local artists, poetry recital, Ratu Perpaduan pageant, motivational talks and many more.

“The concept of the celebration this year is ‘Inclusion’ and the theme is ‘Malaysia Madani: Determination of Unity, Fulfilling Hope’ (Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan).

“The main events will be held at Mukah Polytechnic on Aug 31,”she said.

Meanwhile, Fatimah received a courtesy call from a delegation representing the Sarawak Protocol, Ceremonies and Event Management Unit who also revealed more details about the celebration.

The delegation said that Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib are expected to attend the celebration together with Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang.