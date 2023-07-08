Song District to host Baleh-Kapit Raft Safari 2023 next weekend

KAPIT (July 8): The Song District will be hosting the 26th edition of the Baleh-Kapit Raft Safari next weekend.

Held every year since 1996 except during the height of Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, the three-day race will kick off from Rumah Lucy in Nanga Lanang this Thursday (July 13), with the participants passing Sungai Tekalit and Sungai Katibas before reaching the finishing line at Song Express Boat Terminal.

When contacted, Kapit Resident Galong Luang said Song District was chosen this time as the venue of the popular event in view of Kapit being the central location for division-level events commemorating the ‘Sarawak 60 Years of Independence’ celebration.

“Many celebrations have been held in Kapit, such as the Sarawak Merdeka Convoy on June 20-24, and such, the raft safari is to be carried out in Song.

“It is also noteworthy to mention that there will be a Powerboat Race in Belaga during the first week of August,” he said.

On the 35km raft safari, Galong said cash prizes of more than RM20,000 would be up for grabs.

“For each of the winning men and women six-member teams in the Open Bamboo Raft category, the cash prize is RM6,000.

“For the Open Boat (Eight Paddlers) men and women’s categories, each winning team will pocket RM4,000.

“The Kayak (Pair) category winner will bag RM1,000, while the team with the ‘Best Raft Decoration’ will also get RM1,000,” he said,

For more details, call 084-796 322.

The Baleh-Kapit Raft Safari was the brainchild of then-deputy chief minister of Sarawak, the late Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing, back when he was the state assistant minister handling Sarawak tourism in 1996.

The mid-year event’s date coincides with the summer holidays in the Western Atmosphere, and it is within this premise that it could attract tourists from those countries to come to Kapit and take part in the water sports, and at the same time, it could make Kapit a preferred destination for culture, adventure and nature (CAN) tourism.