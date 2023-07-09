Assemblyman fulfils promise of enhancing parks across Pelawan constituency

SIBU (July 9): The upgrading works on a community park at Lorong Kwong Ann 5 here have reached completion.

This was marked by a recent ceremony where the contractor, Tom Bumiputra Contractor, handed over the project to Sibu Municipal Council (SMC).

Deputy Minister II for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang witnessed the event.

The project kicked off on Feb 9 this year and reached completion on June 8.

It is informed that Tiang, who is Pelawan assemblyman, had earlier this year allocated RM300,000 from his Rural Transformation Project (RTP) grant for the upgrading works on the park, which covered levelling and filling of the grass surfaces, installing basic facilities including basic fitness equipment, and construction of a concrete running track.

“The works are satisfactory. Now the residents can now use the park fully and safely.

“Moreover, I plan to gradually improve various parks across the Pelawan constituency and develop new community parks in residential areas whenever there’s a need,” said the deputy minister, adding that enhancing the quality of existing parks and constructing new ones in the constituency was among his manifesto for the last state election in 2021.

As part of the Phase I initiative, four parks in the Pelawan state constituency have been upgraded. Other than the Kwong Ann park, the other three are at Jalan Cherry, Jalan Lim Han Swee and Jalan Wawasan.