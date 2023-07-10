PM Anwar urges legal fraternity to continue supporting good governance

KUALA LUMPUR (July 10): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on members of the legal fraternity to continue supporting the government’s initiatives to institutionalise good governance.

Anwar said the initiatives can be bolstered by advocating transparency and reinforcing the government’s current efforts to hold to account the gross abuses of power as well as corrupt practices of those who had full control over the reins of power.

“No doubt working on the present for the better of the future is essential but equally imperative is to bring to justice the perpetrators of corruption in the past.

“Giving them a free pass without accountability is to give a blank cheque for the perpetration of future abuses. We need to see a forceful demonstration of this fervour from the Malaysian Bar,” he said when delivering his keynote address at the International Malaysia Law Conference (IMLC) 2023 here today.

According to Anwar, this was the essence of democratic accountability that people are not only accountable but must be seen to be accountable as well, and this too is the affirmation of justice.

“In this regard, I am reminded of His Royal Highness Sultan Azlan Shah, who upon his ascent to the throne in 1989 as Yang di-Pertuan Agong made the pledge ‘to rule Malaysia with utmost justice based on the Laws and the Constitution of the nation … to stand for justice and peace of the nation’,” he added.

With regard to the rule of law, Anwar said it cannot be viewed purely from the prism of theoretical jurisprudence for such a principle cannot be realised if the man in the street or those lacking the economic resources are unable to access the halls of justice.

“In this vein, I applaud the Malaysian Bar for their valiant efforts in providing Legal Aid, via a scheme established more than 40 years ago,” he said.

Anwar said as the legal profession is essential to the administration of justice and facilitation of economic activity, it is his hope that Malaysian lawyers embark on this trajectory to elevate the legal profession and become a beacon for the region and the globe.

The prime minister also said “being fair and impartial” is one of the hallmarks of judicial independence. – Bernama

