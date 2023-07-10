PTTEP committed in supporting 13 rural schools in Sabah and Sarawak with supplies, facilities worth over RM370,000

Kota Kinabalu (July 10): PTTEP Malaysia, in collaboration with Malaysian Relief Agency (MRA), is contributing more than RM370,000 towards school supplies, care kits, and facilities across 13 schools and 840 beneficiaries in Kudat, Papar, Penampang and Pitas, Sabah and Bintulu, Baram and Kapit, Sarawak.

PTTEP Malaysia’s contribution was announced at a special Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) event held in collaboration with Malaysian Relief Agency’s (MRA) “WE CARE” programs for Sabah and Sarawak. This collaboration forms part of PTTEP’s efforts to ensure a conducive, safe learning environment for students as well as improve the quality of life around rural communities.

“This initiative is part of PTTEP’s commitment and mandate to deliver impactful value across two of our four key pillars of CSR, under its education and basic needs. PTTEP believes that education is the cornerstone of development, and every child should be given equal access to quality education for a brighter future,” said Tengku Saifuzzaman Tengku Ahmad Shahruddin, PTTEP’s Head of GRC & Public Affairs at the CSR event held at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kelanahan in Papar, Sabah.

“At PTTEP, we believe that when a corporation like us and an NGO collaborates, it represents our shared vision and commitment towards our corporate responsibilities,” he added.

Tengku Saifuzzaman also thanked MRA for its countless humanitarian efforts across the nation and beyond borders and this collaboration with PTTEP demonstrated that joining hands makes a more significant impact on the lives of these deserving communities.

This is PTTEP Malaysia’s second collaboration with MRA this year. Last February, PTTEP Malaysia contributed RM300,000 to provide a conducive learning environment to nine identified rural schools and orphanages in Sarawak under MRA’s “WE CARE SARAWAK” Program. A total of 516 beneficiaries in Baram, Belaga, Bintulu, Sibu, Samarahan and Miri received food supplies, personal care kits and other basic needs during this last initiative.