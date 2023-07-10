21,930,308 baby turtles released back to the sea

KOTA KINABALU (July 10): The Turtle Island Heritage Protected Area (TIHPA) is the world’s first transboundary marine protected area for marine turtles.

Established in May 1996 when a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the Government of Malaysia and the Republic of The Philippines was signed in Manila, it is one of the world’s most critical nesting grounds for endangered species of marine turtles.

This region, Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew said, also supports several other flagship species of conservation concern, such as fishes, marine invertebrates as well as marine mammals.

“Since the inception of this transboundary collaboration, there have been many significant achievements. I was informed that on the Malaysia side specifically in the Turtle Islands Park of Sabah, we have the records from 1979 until March 2023 that about 21,930,308 baby turtles have been released back to the sea. I am very sure that efforts undertaken by the Philippines side also yield encouraging results.

“Our world is facing unprecedented environmental challenges, and marine conservation is one of the key areas where immediate action is needed. Turtles are one of the oldest and most iconic creatures on our planet. They have survived for millions of years, adapting to changing environments and playing vital roles in maintaining the balance of marine ecosystems,” said Liew at the opening of the Turtle Island Heritage Protected Area Conference 2023 (TIHPA Conference 2023) on Monday.

Liew, in her speech which was delivered via a pre-recorded video, pointed out that despite the significance of the TIHPA region, marine turtles are still facing numerous threats in the form of habitat loss, pollution, overfishing and climate change.

These threats are compounded by unsustainable practices, such as egg and turtle meat consumption, shell ornaments and turtle-based traditional medicines, she said, adding, “therefore, we must continue not only to take immediate action as agreed upon under the MOA, but also to scale up existing efforts to conserve and protect the marine turtle populations in this region.

“To achieve our shared goals on turtle conservation, we also need to look beyond TIHPA with the adoption of a holistic approach that involves all stakeholders, including local communities, governments, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the private sector,” she said.

Liew stressed that the government, NGOs and the private sector must ensure that laws and regulations to address illegal wildlife trade and unsustainable fishing practices are enforced.

Conservation efforts must also involve fostering community-based approaches and engaging local communities, she said and added that such conservation measures can also contribute to sustainable livelihoods for these communities.

“As a crucial knowledge exchange platform, may this conference be a data sharing event amongst turtle conservationists, not only within but also outside TIHPA, and especially from countries that have scientific evidence of turtle migration involving the TIHPA region. With this, I am sure a concerted effort can be initiated towards advancing turtle conservation and protection on a wider scale.

“Discussions must also be continued to improve our turtle management system, taking into account several aspects, such as new scientific findings, establishment of a data bank, climate effect and adoption of revolutionary technologies. I am happy that our Malaysia side has already taken several of these steps, and is currently working towards the ASEAN Heritage Park (AHP) recognition.

“I hope this conference will continue to be held bi-annually, and that next year, it can be held in conjunction with the 15th Joint Management Committee (JMC) Meeting in the Philippines,” Liew said.

She urged the international community to work collectively to protect marine turtles and their habitats and stressed, “it is our shared responsibility and obligation to ensure that marine turtles continue to live for generations to come.

“Let us formulate a dedicated action plan and do our fair share for turtle marine conservation in Malaysia and the Philippines and the TIHPA region, and work towards a sustainable and brighter future,” she said.

The inaugural TIHPA conference ll with the theme “TIHPA Protects The Future Of Our Marine Turtles”, is a significant milestone in Malaysia and the Philippine’s efforts to conserve and protect one of the keystone species for healthy oceans.

Hosted by Sabah Parks, TIHPA 2023 was held in virtual hybrid mode and back-to-back with the 14th Joint Management Committee Meeting.

Sabah Parks Board of Trustees Director Dr Maklarin Lakim in his welcoming address on Monday said 136 individuals are physically joining in the two-day conference while others are participating virtually.

“This impressive turnout is a testament to the importance of this cause, and I am delighted to announce that the proceedings of this conference are being streamed live on various social media platforms, allowing us to extend our reach and inspire even more people to join our cause,” he said.

Throughout the day, the participants will explore various topics and engage in thought-provoking discussions during the seminar sessions, he said, adding that experts and researchers from both countries will present their papers, shedding light on the latest findings and sharing innovative conservation strategies.

“This is an opportunity for us to exchange ideas, challenge existing beliefs, and discover new approaches in our ongoing battle to protect marine turtles. As we discuss the latest situation and facts concerning turtles and their habitats, we anticipate the emergence of several significant results.

“Through these revelations, we will gain a deeper understanding of the challenges these creatures face and identify the necessary steps to mitigate them. It is through our shared knowledge and collective efforts that we can create a sustainable future for marine turtles and their fragile ecosystems,” he stressed.

He added that the significance of the Turtle Islands after almost 30 years cannot be overlooked.

“While the area of these islands may have reduced due to sea erosion, the turtle population continues to thrive in this sanctuary. This resilience serves as a reminder of the indomitable spirit that exists within these creatures and the urgent need to protect their habitats. Let this be a beacon of hope that guides us in our conservation efforts,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Environment, Natural Resources, Republic of the Philippines, Akmad A. Brahim, in his speech said that annually, more than 2,000 turtles take on a marine journey to this southwestern part of the Philippines to lay their precious eggs, but only a very few of these hatchlings survive.

“This unfortunate reality for these turtles is rooted in their low survival rate caused by their high vulnerability to predators and other marine dangers that pose threats to their existence. Some of these eggs don’t even have the chance to hatch as they are targeted for illegal harvest and trade,” he said.

Akmad who is heading the delegation from the Philippines to the two-day conference said the TIHPA’s protection is required not only by one country, but two countries, the Philippines and Malaysia.

“As this group of islands will have to rely on us to ensure that it’s safeguarded from natural and manmade threats, we are mandated to jointly implement measures such as, but not limited to, management-oriented research, public awareness programs, marine turtle resource management and protection programs, and sustainable development strategies.

“We have already established best practices in the management of this protected area. From governance, community engagement, partnership with civil society sectors, sustainable income for local communities, we only have to sustain these beneficial measures and build even better strategies,” he said.