STU: Bumi quota system in IPTAs must not dismiss rights of S’wakians, Sabahans

SIBU (July 11): Meritocratic admission into local public institutions of higher learning (IPTAs) should always be emphasised even if the quota system is maintained in the nation’s higher education sector.

Sarawak Teachers Union (STU) president Kullin Djayang said while the union agrees with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s statement about the quota system, they want the Unity Government to always live up to its ‘Malaysia Madani’ principle without dismissing the rights of the Sarawakians and Sabahans.

Kullin was referring to Anwar’s statement about the need to retain the quota system for Bumiputera students in maintaining the racial balance in IPTAs, where any effort to do away with the system would lead towards imbalance of Malay students’ enrolment into certain university programmes.

“Referring to Prime Minister’s statement regarding the quota system for admission to IPTAs, STU actually agrees because it is a system that has been practised for a long time in this multi-racial and multi-religious country.

“However, meritocratic admission should always be emphasised seriously because this country still really needs the services of experts in all fields regardless of race or religion.

“We cannot play with the quota system alone, if we’re serious about wanting better quality and world-class services; thus, meritocracy is very important.

“In this century, the meritocracy for IPTA students needs to be emphasised, especially in the field of science and technology that is very important for the country as it moves towards becoming a developed economy,” said Kullin in a statement yesterday.

Furthermore, he stressed that the Bumiputera quota itself must also apply to various races in this country, including the natives from Sarawak and Sabah.

“In Sarawak, for example, the Dayak is the majority, so the number of IPTA students from the Dayak community should be more (under the quota).

“If not, there would be so many Dayak youths who could not further their studies despite having scored good results in their SPM (Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia) exams.

“STU hopes that this Unity Government would live up to the agreement as being a civil government and not setting aside the rights of the people of Sarawak and Sabah.

“The quota system that is being practised should fully include all races without prejudice and uphold transparency in selection without marginalising any race in the country.”