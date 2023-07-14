SDEC, TikTok Malaysia hold networking session for content creators, industry players

KUCHING (July 14): Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) played host to TikTok Malaysia in an exciting adventure here from July 9 to 11.

Driven by a recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between both parties, SDEC joined forces with TikTok Malaysia to organise a networking session attended by content creators, representatives from agencies, and industry professionals with the aim to share ideas, forge meaningful connections, and explore innovative collaborations.

SEDC Innovation and Entrepreneurship Department manager Khairool Adzelan expressed his enthusiasm on the collaboration, stating that since January this year, both parties had conducted six TikTok-related programmes in Kota Samarahan, Serian, Sri Aman, Kapit, and Lawas.

“Collectively, 135 individuals have benefitted from the programme, and we are keen to explore how we can continuously track their growth on the platform.

“Looking ahead, we have TikTokBootcampProgramme in Kuching, Sibu and Miri scheduled from July 15 to 21,” he said in a statement released by SDEC yesterday.

The visit went beyond networking as the TikTok team also went on a cultural visit to Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) and attended a press conference for the Sarawak Harvest and Folklore Festival 2023 hosted by SCV.

“SDEC hopes that the visit has opened doors to endless opportunities and forges a path toward future collaborations.

“SDEC and TikTok Malaysia remain committed to fostering an ecosystem of collaboration, creativity, and economic empowerment particularly for the benefit of Sarawakians,” read the statement.