Building committee: St Theresa’s Pastoral Centre to be built at old school site in Serian

SERIAN (July 15): A Pastoral Centre will be built at the site of the old St Teresa’s School in Serian.

In a statement from the St Theresa’s Pastoral Centre Building Committee, a concrete wall with the school sign was symbolically pulled down in July to mark the completion of the educational service of this school, which was last known as SK St Teresa Serian.

A local contractor was engaged for the task of the site clearance and the earth filling works, the committee added.

The school was said to have been built in 1942 by the Catholic Mission. Those who received their education in this school included some ministers, seasoned politicians, highly ranked government officers and successful businessmen.

In 2020, the Catholic Mission being the owner of the land requested the Education Department to terminate the use of the school buildings and to return the site to the mission, after the school buildings were found unsuitable for students and teachers.

The site of the school was eventually returned to the Catholic Mission on September 30, 2021 to give way for further development.

Meanwhile, the committee recently held a dialogue with Catholic community leaders and local church leaders to discuss the implementation of the project.

The committee treasurer Anthony Taguk, representing chairman Dennis Sung, appealed for financial assistance from the government, all well wishers and parishioners so that the project would be implemented as soon as possible for the benefit of the parishioners.

He said that the proposed four-storey St Theresa’s Pastoral Centre with three blocks will house an auditorium, multipurpose hall, offices, library/archive, classrooms, rest rooms, rooms for lounge, pantry and utility, public toilets, and car park area.

As the site of the proposed centre is in a flood prone area, he said it would need very costly earth filling works before any construction can be done, and the cost is estimated to be high.

“The committee needs financial assistance from the government, well wishers and parishioners for the project.

“Everyone of us, especially the parishioners of Serian Parish must work hard to have the project to be implemented by contributing funds generously,” said Anthony.