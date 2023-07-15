Lead by example in promoting harmony and unity, Temenggong Lau urges Chinese community leaders

SIBU (July 15): Sibu Division Chinese Community Leaders Association president Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau urged Chinese community leaders to lead by example in fostering harmonious relationships with other ethnic groups and promoting unity within their community.

He said that while they are the community leaders of the Chinese community, their service is not limited solely to the Chinese.

“We are entrusted with serving the diverse ethnic groups within our jurisdiction. Therefore, as community leaders, we should lead by example and play our respective roles not only in safeguarding and protecting the rights of the Chinese community but also in fostering harmonious relationships with other ethnic groups and promoting unity within the community,” he said.

His text-of-speech was ready by the association’s vice president Pemanca Leong Khing Hee at the Scope of Service of Chinese Community Leaders Seminar held at Pulau Li Hua here today.

Lau said he understands that the responsibilities of community leaders are rather demanding at times, and require a significant amount of time and effort to perform.

However, since the community leaders have accepted their appointment, they must devote themselves to working closely with the association and carry out their duties diligently, serve the people and make a contribution.

He pointed out that their primary responsibility is to act as a bridge of communication between the people and government.

“To fulfil the role of two-way communication between the government and people, it is essential to have a clear understanding of the operations and standard operating procedures of government departments.

“To achieve this, it is necessary to maintain close contact with the Resident, District Offices and other relevant government departments and agencies, participate in various briefings, seminars and meetings and constantly update and enhance knowledge and insights,” he said.

Lau said community leaders should regularly engage and interact with the community and pay attention to the security, living environment, basic facilities and welfare of residents and also pointed out that it was crucial to address the community’s needs and seek the maximum welfare for them.

“I hope every community leader understands their responsibilities and scope of service; and abide by the guidelines set for community leaders while continuing to learn and enhance themselves to improve their knowledge and service,’ he said.

He also said that the association will strive to organise more seminars to help members to enhance their skills.

“I hope that all Chinese community leaders will always remember their pledge to serve the people, actively participate in the association’s activities, collaborate, and interact with other members, and uphold unity within the association,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sibu district assistant officer Cynthia Ong said today’s seminar was important for community leaders to interact and share ideas with the government agencies and to understand the programme available and the roles and functions of various government agencies.