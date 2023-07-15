Terengganu lass crowned Miss Petite Global Malaysia 2023

KUCHING (July 15): Amierah Nashihin Mohd Fazlan was crowned Miss Petite Global Malaysia 2023 — beating 13 other finalists from all over the country — at a glittering ceremony held at The Platform Performing Arts Theatre in Kuala Lumpur recently.

The 20-year-old lass from Terengganu walked away with RM3,500 worth of cash and other prizes.

The sophisticated hijab-wearing beauty was crowned by outgoing Miss Petite Global Malaysia and reigning Miss Petite Global 2023, Darsha Nair.

“I am excited about my journey for the international competition and being crowned as the first hijab-wearing national winner.

“I also hope this is the first step and the platform for me to becoming an actress one day — I’ve always wanted to be an actress since I was little,” Amierah said.

With the win, Amierah will represent Malaysia at the Miss Petite Global International Finals next year.

The freelance model and entrepreneur hopes she can help the less fortunate and needy if the opportunity arises.

The charitable beauty also took home the Miss Social Media, Best in Evening Gown, Popular Award and Darling of the Crowd subsidiary awards.

Meanwhile, first runner-up Siti Najmina, a 27-year-old document specialist from Penang, won the Miss Congeniality and Miss Photogenic subsidiary awards.

Sharifah Nadhirah, a 27-year-old hijab-wearing electrical engineer from Terengganu, came in third while Shalene Namasivayam, a 26-year-old lecturer from Selangor and Zaty Saufi, a 23-year-old hijab-wearing police officer from Pahang, were placed in the Top 5.

Other contestants for the Malaysia edition included Hazel AngelIne Arthur, a 20-year-old from Sarawak, Sabrine Lee (26, Sabah), Fating Fazliana (19, Kelantan), Nor Rafidah (19, Sabah), Moniesha Chatri (30, Pahang), Silohcana Siva Kumar (24, Kuala Lumpur), Sonia Zizi (19, Sarawak), Meliora Natasya (18, Pahang) and Hema Raman (27, Negeri Sembilan).

Miss Petite Global Malaysia, which entered its third edition, was oranised by Sarawakian-based Kuala Lumpur company Tiara Management and Leading Management.

This year’s finals saw the rise of hijab-wearing beauties to the forefront, all from East Coast states.

The Miss Petite Global Borneo 2023 title went to Sabah-born Sabrina Lee, a 26-year-old marketing and business development executive living in Kuala Lumpur. She was crowned by outgoing Miss Petite Global Borneo 2022, Alya Abdul.

Lee received RM2,500 and also picked up the Miss Beautiful Body and Best Catwalk subsidiary awards.

She will represent Borneo at the Miss Petite Global International Finals in 2024.

Meanwhile, Hazel Angeline Arthur, a 20-year-old student from Sarawak was crowned Miss Planet Malaysia 2023 and received RM1,500.

The Indian-Bidayuh beauty also claimed the Best in Interview subsidiary award. She will be representing Malaysia at the Miss Planet International 2023 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia in November this year.

The organiser also awarded the Best State Director award to Wawa Zubir from Dreamworld Management who is the mentor for contestants from East Coast region.