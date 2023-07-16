Sarawak’s Eugenia and Altamis on fire at BJO finals

KUCHING (July 16): Sarawak Sukma shadow team player Eugenia Sulan David has registered a back-to-back wins with her latest victory in the Cahya Mata Sarawak 7th Borneo Junior Open Squash Championship at the Sarawak Squash Centre in Petra Jaya today.

The Girls U19 champion in last week’s CIMB National Junior Circuit Leg 2 Sarawak added another silverware to her trophy cabinet after easing to a 3-0 (11-6, 11-3, 11-4) romp over 5/8th seed Sanggeethapriya Devar Sukumaran of Kuala Lumpur in the Girls U19 final in just 19 minutes.

En route to the final, she received a first round bye, beat Durar Camalia of Kedah 3-1 (11-7, 10-12, 11-3, 11-3) in the last eight before blanking Reshika Rajarathiniam of Pulau Pinang 3-0 (11-7, 11-9, 11-5) in the semifinals.

Coming in third was Lee Zi Fang of Singapore who beat Reshika 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 11-7) in the placings playoff.

Sarawak captured another title after 3/4th seed Altamis Aqhar Sallam Abdul Sufian, who is studying at Bukit Jalil Sports School, outplayed Addin Iqwan of Terengganu 3-0 (12-10, 11-5, 11-7) in 26 minutes in the Boys U17 final.

The Boys U19 final saw second seeded Sarawak’s Wong Lee Hong falling in the last hurdle 1-3 (11-8, 6-11, 6-11, 5-11) to the top seed from Selangor Tay Jun Qian.

Vicky Lai of Singapore, the top seed, claimed the Girls U17 title after beating Sharifah Nurin Qistina of Pahang 3-0 (11-8, 11-4, 11-6) in the final.

In the Boys U15 final, 3/4th seed Jayden Oon of Kuala Lumpur defeated 5/8 seed Khailash Ravi Kumar of Kuala Lumpur 3-0 (11-5, 11-6, 11-9).

Other winners included Huzaifa Shahid of Pakistan (Boys U13), Kayvern Arthur of Pulau Pinang (Boys U11), Dakshayani Thangaraja of Kuala Lumpur (Girls U15), Niea Chew of Selangor (Girls U13) and Yuan Yin Zi of China (Girls U11).

The tournament, organised by Squash Racquets Association of Sarawak, saw a record number of 412 entries with 83 foreign players from China, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Macau, Sri Lanka, Canada, US, India, Pakistan, Japan, the Philippines, Holland and Malaysia.

Sarawak Sports Corporation chief executive officer, Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia committee member Constance Hon, and SRAS deputy president Sim Chin Kheng and secretary Margaret Kechendai were among those who gave away the prizes.