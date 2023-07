Bungai Nuing beat 9 others to reign over Kemena River

SEBAUH (July 16): Khazanah Ujang (Bungai Nuing) was crowned ‘Raja Sungai’ in the Sebauh Regatta held in conjunction with Pesta Sebauh 2023 in the Kemena River today.

The team, owned by Harry Francis Lutau and Datin Sri Angelina Ujang, completed the 2-km race in 6 min 13secs to lift the challenge trophy ond pocket RM10,000.

Finishing second and third were Sigon Legacy (Mayang Sari) and N58 Balingian 1 (Kasihnya Warisan) as only seven of the 10 boats completed the main race of the regatta.

In other races, the top three N58 Balingian 1 (Kasihnya Warisan), Khazanah U’jang and Bujang Vaie Komeng Saribas (20 paddlers);Geng Whaft Surau Paddle Team (Ali Asfia 1), Waris Qaqifan Jepak Satu and Jalalong Tubau Action Committee Bersatu (8 paddlers); N58 Balingian 1 (Kasihnya Warisan), Khazanah Ujang (Bungai Nuing) and Sigon Legacy (30); Waris Qaqifan Jepak Satu, Jalalong Tubau Action Committee Bersatu ( JTAC Aroi Aroi 2) and Khazanah Ujang (10); N58 Balingian 1, Sigon Legacy (Mayang Sari) and Bujang Vaie Komeng Saribas (25) and Waris Qaqifan Jepak Satu, Khazanah Ujang (Bungai Nuing) and Bujang Vaie Komeng Saribas (15).

Prizes were presented by Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom who is also Kemena assemblyman.