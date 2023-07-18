NGOs urge govt to abolish use of local, imported rice labels

KANGAR (July 18): Several non-governmental organisations (NGO) has proposed that the government abolish the use of imported and local rice labels to overcome the issue of switching white rice labels.

Kedah-Perlis SPB Malay Rice Millers Association president Marzukhi Othman said labelling white rice packages with “Super Special Local” (SST) and “Super Special Import” (SSI) would create opportunities for unscrupulous parties to make excessive profits.

“I suggest we remove the SST or SSI labels from rice packages to prevent middlemen from manipulating them.

“This is because local rice is priced at RM2.60 per kg, while imported rice varies based on the market,” he told Bernama today.

He said removing the label that distinguishes imported rice from local rice would benefit farmers, manufacturers and consumers, and could harmonise the industry.

The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) had warned that it would take stern action against irresponsible parties who switch the package or label of local rice and sell it as imported rice to reap a huge profit, as it was an offence under Section 5 of the Trade Descriptions Act 2011.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association (PPIM) chief activist Datuk Nadzim Johan said the proposal to abolish the use of imported and local rice labels would avoid misappropriation that could harm consumers.

He said consumers also must be informed so that they can make wise purchasing decisions and avoid falling victim to deception.

KPDN enforcement director-general Datuk Azman Adam, when contacted, said they had inspected 31 wholesalers and 385 premises nationwide through Op Jamin to monitor the rice supply.

“So far, KPDN has received 14 complaints from the public regarding the lack of SST rice in the market,” he said. – Bernama