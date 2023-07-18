Premier receives courtesy calls from Brazil, Nepal ambassadors

KUCHING (July 18): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg received two courtesy calls at his office here yesterday.

The first was from Brazil Ambassador to Malaysia, Art Nortan De Murat Quitella, who spoke with the Premier about renewable energy, among other matters.

When met after the courtesy call, the ambassador said Brazil – the largest exporter of halal animal protein in the world – is ready to enter the local market by exporting halal meat to Sarawak and Sabah.

“In addition, I am also very interested in sustainable aviation fuel which is a topic that the Premier of Sarawak is very interested in,” he said.

The second courtesy call on Abang Johari was from Nepal’s ambassador to Malaysia, Dili Raj Paudel.

The discussions centred on improving bilateral relations between the governments of Nepal and Sarawak towards expanding trade that will benefit Malaysia and Sarawak in general.

Dili also said that Nepal and Sarawak could cooperate in the climate change sector.