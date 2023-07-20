Tesla launches Model Y in M’sia, delivery to start early 2024

KUALA LUMPUR (July 20): Tesla has officially launched its all-new electric sports utility vehicle (SUV), Model Y, in Malaysia today, priced from RM199,000 to RM288,000.

Model Y is the newest and most affordable electric SUV offered by Tesla and has been designed and built as Tesla’s first mass-market SUV, marking a significant milestone in the company’s mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.

Delivery for Malaysian customers will begin in early 2024.

Tesla regional director Isabel Fan said that the company has begun with low-volume production to prove the security and viability of electric cars compared to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles.

“The revenue generated allowed us to produce more affordable vehicles and eventually expand into the mass-market high-volume production.

“Tesla has established numerous factories worldwide, including in Texas, Berlin, Shanghai, Fremont, and Mexico, with an annual production capacity exceeding two million vehicles,” she said at the official launch of the new model here, today.

She said that Tesla is also the world’s largest fast-charging network provider, with approximately 5,000 supercharging stations, including about 2,000 stations in the Asia-Pacific region.

“The first indoor supercharger station, consisting of eight charging points, has been constructed in the basement of Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. However, it is awaiting the licence approval before it can be commissioned and fully utilised,” she said.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Tesla said, like every Tesla vehicle, Model Y combines range, performance, safety, and technology. Being a mid-size SUV, it offers 2.1 cubic metres of cargo space, providing versatile seating and storage for up to five passengers with their belongings.

“Model Y will begin delivery to Malaysian customers in early 2024. Tesla is committed and excited to helping drive a zero-emission and greener future for Malaysia, it said.

In line with Malaysia’s goal to promote low-carbon mobility and supporting the electric vehicle (EV) industry, Tesla customers will enjoy full import and excise duties exemption for newly registered zero-emission Tesla electric vehicles.

Customers can benefit from 100 per cent road tax exemption and individual income tax relief of up to RM2,500 on expenses related to EV charging facilities for the assessment year of 2023.

The SUV comes with a choice of colours including pearl white, solid black, midnight silver, deep blue, and red, the price range is set between RM199,000 and RM288,000. It has been available for booking since July 14, 2023. – Bernama