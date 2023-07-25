Kuching man fined RM2,000 for threatening to break brother’s skull

KUCHING (July 25): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 33-year-old man RM2,000 in default three months in jail for threatening to break his brother’s skull.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan convicted Kenneth Vinton Langang on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

The indictment carries a jail term that may extend to seven years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Kenneth committed the offence at his brother’s house in Matang here around 5.30pm on July 18, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim and Kenneth were arguing because the latter was dissatisfied his brother refused to give him money.

This led Kenneth to threaten to break the victim’s skull.

Fearing for his safety and that of other family members, the victim lodged a police report that led to Kenneth’s arrest on July 20.

The investigation found that the victim refused to give Kenneth money because he believed that it would be spent on alcohol or drugs.

Kenneth also often behaved aggressively whenever his demands were not met.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case, while Kenneth was unrepresented by legal counsel.