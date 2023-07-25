Sabah to increase student involvement in STEM fields

KOTA KINABALU (July 25): The state government targets to have over 30 percent of its students pursuing further studies in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) by 2023-2024.

Currently, the rate of student involvement in STEM fields in Sabah is around 27 percent, which is still relatively low compared to other states in Peninsular Malaysia that have exceeded the 30 percent threshold, said Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif.

“This figure is also far from their target of achieving a 60:40 ratio, with 60 per cent in science streams and 40 per cent in arts streams,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after closing the STEM Carnival for Secondary Schools 2023 at SM Maktab Sabah here on Tuesday, he expressed concern over the matter as the aim is to prepare individuals with high-level technical, scientific and technological skills to meet future job demands.

“To address this, the government will collaborate with the State Education Department through various efforts, including specific achievements and initiatives to promote STEM fields in schools,” said Mohd Arifin who is also the state education exco.

He emphasized that student involvement in STEM-related activities and programs would aid in achieving the target of at least 30 percent participation.

He also noted that the carnival had successfully attracted double the number of participants, with 70 entries compared to 30 groups in the previous year.

The minister hopes that all schools will view this achievement as an effort to increase students’ interest and passion for STEM and innovation.

Mohd Arifin also said that community leaders at the grassroots level in the state should always be sensitive to the development of education, especially when it concerns underprivileged students who excel in their studies.

He stressed that Village Development and Safety Committee, Community Development Leaders Unit, village chiefs and native chiefs play a crucial role in fulfilling these responsibilities.

Mohd Arifin pointed out that any issues faced by students, particularly those related to any form of assistance, can be brought to the attention of the ministry and the State Education Department.

He added that relevant matters can also be presented to other ministries and departments, such as the Rural Development Ministry so that it can implement welfare programs for the needy groups.

“We always seek up-to-date information, and requesting cooperation from elected representatives and community leaders to provide us with appropriate input. Whatever assistance we can offer in terms of education, we will provide,” he told reporters.

According to Mohd Arifin, he and his team would conduct a series of visits across Sabah, similar to the one carried out two years ago, which involved visiting each District Education Office and several schools in the area.

This effort aims to obtain more detailed information regarding education issues and also to provide the local community with the opportunity to engage with the relevant authorities.

Mohd Arifin said that he would work at strengthening relationship with his ministry and the state Education Department, as well as other departments involved in the field of education.

As the State education exco, Mohd Arifin said he provided 10 initiatives, including the Bantuan Tunai Pendaftaran Institusi Pendidikan Tinggi (BUDI) last year, benefiting over 5,000 qualified Sabahan students pursuing diplomas, matriculation, foundation and degree programs.

“Since the results of the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) exams had just been announced, we are waiting for the name list of those who qualify for the state’s assistance,” he said.

Mohd Arifin expressed strong support for knowledge-based programs related to Science, Technology and Innovation (STI), such as the STEM Carnival at Maktab Sabah, to attract student interest and dispel the perception that science is a difficult subject.

Through such programs, the awareness of all segments of society, including parents, teachers and the community about the importance of STEM education and careers can be heightened, he added.

“The state Science, Technology, and Innovation Ministry has allocated RM250,000 to all districts to support the STEM FIESTA program. I hope that programs like this are intensified and initiated even at the pre-school level as one of our efforts to increase student participation in STEM education, aligning with the Sabah Maju Jaya Strategic Plan (SMJ) and the Pelan Strategik Sepakat Sabah Hebat,” he said.

Mohd Arifin said a total of 72 participants from Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia showcased their ideas related to STEM in the event.

“The exhibition materials they produced demonstrated creative and critical thinking. Creative students are those who possess imaginative capabilities towards various things. They will always have ideas to create new and exciting products,” he said.

Creativity, he said, is one of the desired qualities sought by multinational and international companies when looking for employees.

“It is an added value for students to be accepted into these companies. Such companies are constantly seeking new ideas to meet customer demands while generating profits for their organizations. Therefore, programs like this are highly relevant as one of the strategies to produce scientists and engineers who can compete internationally,” said Mohd Arifin.