Rep: RM350,000 under RTP approved to upgrade 3 recreational parks at Kota Sentosa

KUCHING (July 29): A Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) allocation of RM350,000 has been approved to upgrade three recreational parks at Kota Sentosa, said its assemblyman Wilfred Yap.

Yap disclosed this in a press statement yesterday after he and Penghulu Lai Boon Khee were briefed by officers of Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) on the designs, specifications and bill of quantities under the approved N12 Kota Sentosa RTP funding to upgrade the parks at Lorong Jalan Semaba 2B2, Lorong Jalan Semaba 7 and Taman Rekreasi Olive Garden Batu Tujuh.

He said the upgrading work projects were due to the requests made by residents of the respective areas.

“The sum of RM200,000 was approved for Taman Rekreasi Olive Garden Batu Tujuh, RM100,000 for Lorong 7 (or Semaba Park) and RM50,000 for Lorong Jalan Semaba 2B2. These upgrading works are to be implemented by Padawan Municipal Council.”

During the briefing, Yap said he had requested the appointed implementing agency (MPP) to speed up the construction works for these three recreational parks.

“Delivery on time will benefit the residents because recreational parks are to provide conducive venue for residents to congregate, and active recreational opportunities for all ages, create valuable green spaces and contribute to the wellness of the local community in encouraging them to have healthier and active lifestyle as well as improving the value of properties around their areas,” he stressed.