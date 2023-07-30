Ecobrick movement: Innovation out to save Mother Earth

WHEN he initiated the Ecobrick movement two years ago, Bryan Chia never expected for insults, scepticism, doubts, cold eyes and resistance to be hurled at him from all directions.

The movement started with an idea and a humble intention to educate the local community about environmental sustainability.

It then kicked off at a primary school in Miri, where the headmaster had actually shown interest in the project.

“Ecobrick was – and still is – a very meaningful project, but one thing about that primary school was that the pupils required help from their parents to complete the project.

“That was the part where some parents got angry,” Chia, with a bitter smile, told thesundaypost recently.

‘The what, and the why’

Ecobrick refers to a single-use plastic bottle being densely packed with single-used plastic packages, with the purpose of creating a reusable building block just like a regular brick.

“We set a standard by using only 500ml single-use plastic bottles, and after the compression, the final weight (of each bottle) can reach around 200gm.

“Honestly, the process sounded easier than it actually was. Each ecobrick was the result of ‘pain’, referring to the pain in your hands sustained from compressing the plastic packages into the bottle.

“It should be a lasting reminder that Earth is suffering the same pain, as it is ‘suffocating’ from the pollutions created by humans,” said Chia.

He said of all the negative feedback received, one remark stood out.

“I was told by an angry parent that, as adults, they agreed to the cause but they’re not willing to spend that much energy and time into make ecobricks. They would still use plastics and as long as they didn’t throw it indiscriminately, they didn’t feel like they’re doing anything wrong.

“Indeed, ecobricks are made from ‘trash’ (used plastics). Adults are, undoubtedly, afraid of trash, but what they did not realise was the fact that it was them who produced the trash.

“I can conclude that from the negative feedback, talking about awareness and actually doing something to make it happen are two different things.”

Quoting a report by the United Nations (UN), he said around 660 million people might still face hunger in 2030, and in this regard, he pointed out the correlations of all the aspects surrounding the environment, including food security.

“Global warming and climate change seem like big topics that are a bit too far away for us to worry about. Yet climate affects crops; reduced crops lead to food security issues; fewer food options mean that the economy could go downhill; and without food, it is impossible for humans to survive.

“If we could begin doing something to save Mother Earth, we’re doing it right through ecobricks.

“It is a slow process, but it’s also a good educational opportunity of reminding us, the adults, to use fewer plastic items, recycle them, and reduce the harvest of new resources.

“In the end, we are doing this for our children – the future generation.

“We have a choice of either leaving them to inherit the pollutions, or leaving a clean and beautiful Earth for them,” he elaborated.

The project’s bumpy start did not deter Chia’s spirit. Ongoing talks, demonstrations and endless work of proving and convincing schools to give ecobrick project a try, soon bore fruit – the project had gained some serious attention and Chia began to receive calls from various primary schools in Miri enquiring about it.

By end of 2022, there were 9,413 volunteers from 18 primary schools, three secondary schools, two associations, and three government agencies who joined the ecobrick movement.

During this year’s Miri May Fest, a special ceremony was held on May 20 to mark the success of this movement, which earned a place in the Malaysia Book of Records over the collection of over 10,000 ecobrick bottles.

Chia admitted that he was eyeing on setting a record to make the project more interesting, but he also said it was all framed under an advocacy for a noble cause.

“We’ve made it to the Malaysia Book of Records.

“Up next, we’re looking at a spot in the Guinness World Records. We have been informed about the procedures and we are working towards that direction, by collecting 20,000 ecobricks.

“So far, we have 13,000 completed and validated ecobricks, with a few thousands more coming,” said Chia with anticipation, hoping that the targeted number could be achieved by end-August.

‘The how’

Before the movement took root, Chia sought help from local primary school teachers in brainstorming over the best method to make ecobricks, the most suitable type of single-use plastic bottle, the presentation of the project, as well as how it could start with the participation of school-children.

For the innovator, the assignment was not just about producing ecobricks as he had a bigger dream – to build a green wall using ecobricks and thus, prove how this innovation could be applicable to daily usage.

“The doubts were understandable because of the items being plastic; people would wonder how a structure made from plastic could withstand the rain and the sun, among other natural elements.”

It was right after initiating the movement and holding competitions in schools that Chia wasted no time in researching the possible maximum height, width and weight that an ecobrick could withstand.

“For a start, it is important to understand that under the code of building a structure, the materials used must meet the quality and safety requirements.

“These cover cement (that must not contain asbestos), iron, steel, aluminium, and glass; these materials, under extreme high temperature, must not release toxic fumes.

“Ecobricks, however, are derived from lower-grade plastics, which can release toxic fumes under extreme high temperatures.

“Yes, they are not suitable indoors, but they can be used for outdoor structures like the exterior walls, benches, or any structure built for beautification purposes.”

According to Chia, Indonesia, Philippines and South Africa are among the countries that are using ecobricks as a way to solve plastic pollution.

Malaysia, being a country with rich resources but at the same time, facing plastic pollution problem, could have ecobricks be used in works on recreational facilities.

“This can be good way to reduce single-use plastics and plastic packages in landfills and in the ocean, as well as to educate the public about such awareness.”

Chia had built a prototype wall using ecobricks (each weighing an average of 200gm) and based on this prototype, the actual maximum height and width of an ecobrick wall could reach 3m each, with total weight able to reach up to 100kg.

“The 100kg of single-use plastics in these ecobricks is equivalent to reducing the usage of petroleum by 200kg, and also equivalent to reducing 600kg of carbon dioxide (CO2) emission.

“Burning of plastics is now prohibited because of the toxic fumes released from the flames.

“Imagine collecting all the single-use plastic bottles and stuffing all plastic packages into these ecobricks – it is definitely a big step in environmental sustainability.”

‘Highlighting a clear message’

The first from the government that joined the movement was Miri Hospital, where 742 of the medical staff members took part in producing ecobricks.

“In the early stage of the project, ecobrick was just a single-use plastic bottle densely stuffed with plastic packages. Later, one of the participants put in a note dedicated to their loved ones.

“I came to understand that it was because the hospital staff member could not go home during the Movement Control Order (MCO) enforcement (during the height of Covid-19 pandemic) – the ‘message in the bottle’ was an indirect gesture of their care and concern for their loved ones.

“That gave me the idea to include it in the ecobrick project, letting students express their affection through messages for their loved ones.”

Chia said the ‘Green Wall of Miri – Cintai Bumi Kenyalang’ (Love the Land of the Hornbills), to be constructed at a location that would be announced once all the ecobricks had been collected, would have the ‘bottles with the notes’ be placed on glass displays, and participants could proudly enjoy seeing, as well as showcasing, the fruit of their hard work.

In the plan, the ‘Green Wall of Miri – Cintai Bumi Kenyalang’ would comprise 37 alphabets, each to consist of approximately 500 ecobricks – by simple calculation, the total ecobricks needed might be up to 20,000 units.

In line with ESG framework

Chia said he had been approached by several local companies wishing to adopt the project following the government’s announcement of launching the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Investing Framework by the end of this year.

“ESG investing refers to a framework used to screen investments based on corporate policies and to encourage companies to act responsibly.

“Meaning, it (company) would act responsibly towards the environment and do something that could bring positive impact. We hope that more companies could do something to achieve that impact by reducing pollution and lowering the CO2 output, and generating less waste,” he said.

Seeing it as a win-win situation for both the corporate firms and the environment, Chia saw no reason for humans to continue being sceptical against many things relating to environmental awareness.

Eyeing for international recognition, including gaining one or a few for setting world records, Chia insisted that the ecobrick movement was never about personal benefits, and neither should it be seen as a trend.

He stressed: “I want to and will work towards having this become a long-term project that would benefit the Miri community, and help keep Miri city clean.”