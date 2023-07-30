MV Tung Sung successfully refloated, relocated, says MMEA S’wak director

KUCHING (July 30): The MV Tung Sung, which capsized on July 19, was successfully refloated and towed to a new location some eight nautical miles northwest from Sebuyau this morning.

Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Sarawak director First Admiral Zin Azman Md Yunus in a statement today said the contractors who refloated the ship need to ensure the ship is properly stabilised before checks onboard the ship can be conducted.

“Checks to search for the four missing crew members onboard the MV Tung Sung will be led by the Fire and Rescue Department’s (Bomba) hazmat team on Monday,” he said.

Zin Azman said the search and rescue (SAR) operation’s base will resume its operations at the Sebuyau public jetty at 8am on Monday.

“If the bodies of the four crew members are found inside the ship, they will be brought to the Sarawak Rivers Board jetty in Sebuyau,” he said.

Since the start of the SAR operation on July 20, only the bodies of four out of the eight crew members have been recovered.

MMEA said that on July 22, a group of fishermen found four bodies floating some 15 nautical miles northwest of Pulau Burung.

Onboard the MV Tung Sung were Chieng Siew Ngiek, Wong Hua Wu, and Stimba Chuit from Sibu; four Myanmar nationals identified as That Min July, Ye Lin Htet, Hla Win Tun, and Tun Lin Oo; as well as Indonesian Lido Ali Purwanto.

As of today, the identity of the four bodies found on July 22 have yet to be identified and are pending DNA samples from Myanmar and Indonesia.