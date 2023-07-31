PM Anwar extends Warriors’ Day greetings to MAF, PDRM personnel

KUALA LUMPUR (July 31): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has wished all Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) personnel a happy Warriors’ Day.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar expressed his appreciation for the contributions and sacrifices of the security forces in protecting the country’s sovereignty.

“I salute all of them for their hard work in protecting the sovereignty and security of our motherland.

“The deeds and sacrifices of our fighters including those who have left us will be remembered forever. Thank you for your contributions to our beloved country,” he said.

July 31 has been declared as Warriors’ Day in conjunction with the end of the emergency in fighting the communists in 1960. – Bernama