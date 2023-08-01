Madani Economy framework consistent with Sarawak’s PCDS 2030, says Premier

KUCHING (Aug 1): The federal government’s Madani Economy framework is consistent with the policies of Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari said Malaysia needs to remain as a competitive country with investor-friendly policies, as well as transitioning to renewable energy from power that are sourced from fossil fuel.

“For the country as a whole, I can see Malaysia wants to transition from fossil fuel to renewable energy,” said Abang Johari to the press after officiating at a ceremony celebrating the 35th anniversary of Kuching’s elevation to city status at the Waterfront here today.

The Sarawak premier said the transition to renewable energy at the federal level was evident with the introduction of National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) as announced by Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli recently.

Abang Johari explained many global financial institutions are now more reluctant to provide financial grants for projects unless the country complies with the environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) framework.

Nonetheless, the Sarawak premier remarked he was grateful Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had consulted him before drafting the Madani Economy framework.

On another matter, Abang Johari reiterated his stand that the state’s ruling coalition will not be sending their election machinery to Peninsular Malaysia to assist in the six state elections.

“We will not be sending our election machinery there but I was there in Selangor to support the federal unity government. What is important for the country is political stability and to implement policies that will decide the directions of the country,” said Abang Johari when asked to comment on the matter earlier.

On Saturday, Abang Johari and Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor accompanied Anwar to support the federal unity government’s candidates at three nomination centres for the Selangor state election.