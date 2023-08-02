Ting: Over 2,000 people expected to take part in Saturday’s Kuching Street Parade

KUCHING (Aug 2): More than 2,000 people from 60 contingents are expected to take part in the Kuching Street Parade this Saturday (Aug 5), said Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Datuk Sebastian Ting.

At a press conference today, he said the parade starting at 6pm covers a route of 2.5km starting at Travillion Commercial Centre in Padungan to the General Post Office building at Jalan Tun Haji Openg.

“This street parade is being held in connection with Sarawak’s 60th anniversary of independence. The contingents comprise representatives from government agencies, academic institutions, schools, private organisations, village development and security committee (JKKKs) and local ethnic group non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

“The theme of the street parades is ‘Sarawak Maju Makmur’ (Progressive, Prosperous Sarawak),” said Ting, who is in charge of the event.

He said the street parade in Kuching is one of three scheduled to be held in conjunction with Sarawak’s independence celebrations.

He said the other parades will be in Sibu on August 12 and Miri on August 19.

The Premier of Sarawak, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will be the guest of honour, accompanied by Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who is also minister in charge of Sarawak’s 60th anniversary of independence celebration.

“The guest of honour is expected to arrive at 8.15pm. For the street parade in Kuching, the invited recording artistes will be At Adau, Carrie Geres, Rickie Andrewson, Firdaus Materang and Raquel.

“There will also be pocket shows, food trucks, procession and photography competition and fireworks display,” he said.

He also revealed a full dress rehearsal will be held this Friday at 7.30pm.

“Affected roads are expected to close from 12pm on the event day. For the full dress rehearsal day, the roads will be closed from 6pm.

“We realise there is a Kuching Festival Food Fair nearby and we will do our best to mitigate traffic congestion and to enable everyone to enjoy the street parade,” said Ting.

He also said each street parade in Kuching, Sibu and Miri will have its own special highlight, such as Kuching Street Parade will showcase community inclusivity in the parade, Sibu Street Parade will have its Lighting in Unity: Lantern Parade and Miri Street Parade’s 16 contingents of decorated car.