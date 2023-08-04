CONNECTED brings together Sarawak, Indonesia music communities

KUCHING (Aug 4): Local music production house RECHAUS and community-led creative hub HAUS KCH are co-hosting an event that brings together artistes, industry professionals and music enthusiasts from Sarawak and Indonesia.

Having kicked off on Wednesday, this collaboration involves live performance-sharing, audio engineering and music production sessions.

Taking place at HAUS KCH in City Square here, the event culminates into a performance showcase tomorrow (Aug 5) featuring two Indonesian groups, two local solo talents, and two bands from Sarawak.

“We are excited to bring together musicians and industry professionals from different regions to facilitate collaborations, knowledge-sharing and the promotion of original music,” said Andro Keebox, founder and director at RECHAUS.

“CONNECTED offers a unique opportunity for participants to connect, learn and showcase their talents, ultimately fostering a vibrant and diverse music community,” he added.

CONNECTED commenced on Wednesday with a live performance sharing-session, where the participant gained valuable insights into setting up an engaging performance using digital audio setups, sound choices and techniques.

It continued yesterday with an audio engineering sharing session, which featured dynamic exchange between Indonesian and Sarawakian audio engineers.

Today’s session explored the creative process of crafting songs from scratch and displayed a collaborative session between Indonesian and Sarawakian music producers.

The highlight tomorrow would line up Sarawak’s solo musical talents Alex Ng and Alex Munan, homegrown ensembles Space Bird and Nading Rhapsody and Pontianak’s bands Hyenas and Hira.

The curtain-raiser is scheduled to commence at 7.30pm.

“Sarawak has untapped potential in hosting more international-level collaborations and performances such as CONNECTED,” said HAUS KCH co-founder and managing director Syed Rusydie Syed Habib.

“As a space provider, we’re doing our part to ease such initiatives, of which we hope to see more from our fellow Borneans and beyond.”

For more information, go to www.rechaus.comorcontact, or contact Andro via 012-808 8003 or email to [email protected].