Bring pride to all by giving back to the community, UTS grads called

SIBU (Aug 7): University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) vice chancellor Datuk Dr Khairuddin Abdul Hamid has encouraged the university’s graduates to contribute to and make a difference in society.

He said UTS is proud of and recognises the positive impacts they have made through various initiatives and projects at the university.

“The time has come for the graduating classes to contribute to the community and bring pride to themselves, their families, and our university.

“We encourage them to carry forward their commitment to making a difference in society,” he said during the UTS alumni graduation dinner at a hotel here yesterday.

Khairuddin said UTS also encourages its graduates to be lifelong learners and to continue seeking knowledge beyond the academic realm.

“Graduation is not the end but the beginning of a journey of continuous growth and self-improvement,” he added.

A total of 146 graduates received various awards from industry partners and UTS during the event.

The awards were divided into eight categories: Leadership Excellence Award, Book Awards, Royal Institution of Surveyors Malaysia (RISM) Award, Industry Excellence Awards, Board of Engineering Malaysia (BEM) Award, Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) Excellence Award, SEB Leadership Award, and Yayasan Sarawak Award.

For the Leadership Excellence award, a total 112 graduates received a certificate, while those who received the Book Awards and RISM Award took home a cash prize of RM500 and a certificate, respectively.

For the Industry Excellence Award, four graduates were each awarded a cash prize of RM1,500 and a certificate, while the eight recipients of the BEM award, SEB Excellence Award, SEB Leadership Award and Yayasan Sarawak award, were awarded a cash prize RM2,000 and a certificate, respectively.

RISM business development manager Sharlene Toh Shiow Lin was among those present at the event.