Fahmi: Govt instructs broadband service providers to reduce internet prices by September

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 7): All broadband internet service providers have been instructed to reduce internet prices starting September, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the matter was in line with the implementation of the Mandatory Standard on Access Pricing (MSAP) which would lead to a reduction in internet wholesale prices and cheaper packages.

“To ensure that the people are able to enjoy the best Internet services, the government has worked on many things including cheaper prepaid internet. It used to be RM10, now it’s RM5, even broadband internet is cheaper,” he said at the Ceramah Mega Perdana in Ukay Perdana near here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said there are still parties who exploit issues touching on race, religion and the royal institution (3R) when campaigning in the state elections.

“As the Communications Minister, I must issue this warning, but some people still ignoring it,” he said, adding that legal action would be taken against any quarter that touch on these issues. — Bernama