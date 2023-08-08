Pustaka S’wak-SeDidik renew collab in devt of digital library programme

KUCHING (Aug 8): A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was sealed between Sarawak State Library (Pustaka Sarawak) and SeDidik yesterday to renew their partnership in the development of the [email protected] digital library programme.

The MoA marks the two parties’ enhanced partnership to provide knowledge-sharing and dissemination of information through the digital library programme.

Signing the MoA were Pustaka Sarawak chief executive officer Japri Bujang Masli and SeDidik general manager Ayub Dahari.

Japri in his speech said the signing is a renewal of the informal collaboration which began 10 years ago.

“The MoA enables both parties to set and ensure that the digital library programme continues to deliver information that meets the needs of the stakeholders, particularly the community, especially in regard to the quality of reading material.

“This collaboration is very important for SeDidik in finding good reading materials whilst inculcating the reading habit among children which will shape their love for knowledge through reading,” he said.

Citing Malaysia’s Education Dropout Document Report 2023, Japri said over 100,000 children finished primary school unable to read.

“I would like to draw our attention to the worrying fact that as many as 174,304 children at the end of primary school age in Malaysia, or about 13 per cent of the total, are reported to be unable to read.

“This figure is an important signal that we need to increase our efforts to ensure that every child has basic reading skills at a young age,” he said, adding that digitalisation has played a role in providing greater access and inclusivity to the masses.

While digitalisation provides an abundance of information, this would require individuals to have high literacy and greater understanding of knowledge, he pointed out.

“What is needed the most for individuals to consume digital information is reading literacy. Through more inclusive digital access, we can provide opportunities for all levels of society to develop knowledge and skills, making them more competitive in the increasingly changing era of globalisation.”

Japri also highlighted that statistics showed that some 1.01 million Malaysian adults – roughly 5.03 per cent of the population – still do not have literacy skills.

“This number shows how critical it is for people to improve literacy,” he added.

Ayub, meanwhile, said the collaboration would not only benefit the children of SeDidik but also the teachers and parents, who would have access to quality reading material through the [email protected] digital library programme.

He said through the collaboration, 13 digital libraries have been installed throughout Sarawak, but pointed out that many areas still lack access to basic utilities including information, whether in printed or digital format.

“Recently, we have opened SeDidik in a Penan area. And for now, to access our digital library, the teachers and staff there connect through Jendela. It is quite effective for now, I think,” he said.