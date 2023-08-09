SCCC Hubei to recruit more Chinese students to UMS

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 9): Under the coordination of the Sabah China Chambers of Commerce (SCCC), the Hubei branch of SCCC signed a memorandum of intention with the University Malaysia Sabah’s (UMS) Faculty of Business, Economics and Accounting.

This collaboration aims to assist in recruiting more international, especially Chinese students to the university and explore further cooperation opportunities.

The signing ceremony was held on August 7 in the university’s conference hall, witnessed by SCCC President Datuk Frankie Liew, Dr Mohamad Rasyidi Bin Hazmi, the dean of the Faculty of Business, Economics and Accounting who represented UMS, together with Zhou Fangfang, the chairperson of the Hubei branch of SCCC.

Dr Rasyidi expressed enthusiasm for SCCC’s active support in recruiting international students and providing funding for vocational training for the university’s students.

He also showed great interest in Zhou’s proposal for a joint funding plan for e-commerce research.

After the signing of the memorandum of intention, Dr Rasyidi will hand it over to the university’s International Office and Legal Office for further review and preparation before signing a formal cooperation memorandum.

Based on the intention expressed in the document, the two parties will collaborate in the fields of business, economics and accounting, offering allowances, accommodation and airfare for international students.

They will also engage in research projects, publications, joint conferences and training courses.

The attendees of the event included Dr Sharifah Milda Amirul, the Associate Dean of the Faculty of Business, Economics and Accounting; Dr Suddin Lada, the Associate Dean for Research and Innovation; Dr Noor Fzlinda Febeil, the Associate Dean for Student Affairs and Postgraduate Studies, and accounting lecturer and exchange student coordinator Lee Chen Hong.

Representing SCCC were Vice-Chairperson and Female Entrepreneur Tan Siew Ling, Treasurer Lo, Public Relations Officer Dato’ Simon Teo, Vice-Secretary Chea Hoong Tak, and committee Lucas Kwan, JV Liew, Carolyn Soo, Ariel Yuan and Cheng Gang Xiong.

After the signing of the memorandum, both parties engaged in discussions and exchanges to outline the direction and scope of their future cooperation.

Dr Sharifah revealed that the Faculty of Business, Economics and Accounting at UMS not only has the highest number of Chinese students, reaching up to 300, but also one of the highest among the universities in the country.

Additionally, the faculty hosts many students from Indonesia and South Korea.

Apart from full-time bachelor’s and postgraduate programs, the faculty welcomes international students to participate in various short-term courses and international mobility programs, which can be further discussed by both parties.