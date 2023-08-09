Singapore authorities nab Malaysian with more than 4.7kg of heroin at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE (Aug 9): Singapore authorities has foiled an attempt to smuggle about 4.7 kilogram (kg) of heroin in a Malaysia-registered car arriving at the Woodlands Checkpoint on Aug 5, 2003.

According to a joint statement by Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), a 22-year-old male Malaysian who was travelling in the car was subsequently arrested for suspected drug offences.

Detailing the seizure, the statement dated Aug 8 which was posted on ICA’s website said when officers conducted checks on the car, they detected a haversack in the car boot.

“A big bundle believed to contain controlled drugs was found. CNB officers were immediately alerted to the detection. A total of 10 individual bundles of heroin weighing a total of about 4,723g were uncovered from the big bundle,” said the statement.

The authorities noted that the seizure of 4,723g of heroin, with an estimated value of more than S$331,400, can feed the addiction of about 2,240 abusers for a week.

“Investigations into the drug activities of the arrested suspect are ongoing,” said the statement. – Bernama