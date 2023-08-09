Sustainability and Renewable Energy Forum 3.0 to take place at BCCK from Sept 6–7

KUCHING (Aug 9): Sarawak Energy, supported by the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication, and the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability, is powering the third edition of its Sustainability and Renewable Energy Forum (SAREF 3.0).

To be held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here from Sept 6 to 7, the forum serves to bring together industry leaders, policymakers and experts from the global energy and sustainability sectors in driving the transition towards a sustainable energy future.

Themed ‘Regional Net Zero and Sustainable Communities, Renewable Energy Development and Interconnections’, Sarawak Energy said the forum will focus on regional net-zero initiatives as well as green energy development and solutions.

The event will be officiated by the Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on the first day.

Leading the list of speakers at SAREF 3.0 is Dame Christiana Figueres, a key leader in sustainability and climate action who played a role in uniting nearly two hundred countries as parties to the Paris Agreement.

The former Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) will be featured in a special panel session entitled ‘A Shared Energy Future – Partnership and Collaboration’, moderated by NBCUniversal Catalyst’s Sharanjit Leyl.

Joining her in the panel session are ASEAN Centre for Energy Executive director Dr Nuki Agya Utama, Sarawak Energy Group chief executive officer Datu Sharbini Suhaili and Petronas president and Group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik.

Sharbini, who is the chairman for SAREF 3.0, said the programme panellists and speakers will provide perspectives and insight on how to encourage the development and sharing of renewables in Southeast Asia.

“The necessary policies and mindset shifts are necessary for greater uptake of an electrified transport system to transform our cities, and explore what else can be done to resource the energy transition so that it is just and inclusive, while discussing ESG and energy financing,” said Sarbini.

With a focus on regional net zero and sustainable communities, SAREF 3.0 will look to explore how Southeast Asian countries can achieve ambitious net-zero targets through a just and inclusive energy transition.

The two-day forum will also feature an exhibition and podium pitches showcasing initiatives and products related to renewable energy strategies and technologies.

Concluding the conference is the Energy Leaders Forum, led by Sharbini and panellists including Sustainability Energy Development Authority of Malaysia (SEDA) chief executive officer Dato Hamzah Hussin, Sembcorp Industries Group president and chief executive officer Wong Kim Yin and PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) president director Darmawan Prasodjo.

Detailed information of speakers, sponsorship and exhibition packages, as well as how to register as a delegate, can be accessed through the official website at www.saref.com.my.