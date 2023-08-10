Thursday, August 10
Anwar says will meet Ramasamy after DAP veteran quit from alleged political purge

Anwar said Ramasamy is a friend and he would hear the latter’s views. — Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 10): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that he will reach out to former Penang deputy chief minister II Prof P Ramasamy to hear the latter’s views over his resignation from DAP.

After Ramasamy alleged a political purge that forced his hand, Anwar also expressed his understanding of the decision and highlighted Ramasamy’s positive role in the state government.

“Ramasamy is a friend. I will get his views. He understands the situation and the decision regarding several problems in the party,” he told reporters referring to DAP, after delivering his keynote address at the 36th Asia-Pacific Roundtable here. — Malay Mail

