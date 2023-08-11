Govt to prepare funds to raise workers’ salaries in Malaysia, says Anwar

KUALA SELANGOR (Aug 11): The government plans to provide funds to help raise the salaries of employees in Malaysia in an effort to help ease the burden faced by the people, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the matter had been discussed at the Cabinet after taking into account the situation where there were companies that made profits of up to RM1 billion but their workers’ wages were still not increased.

“So what was our decision, we said that no matter what, with the cost of living and inflation, even though it is low, it still burdens the people. Therefore, we have made a proposal and are in the final stages of the study, because we cannot force the companies to raise workers’ wages, but can use mechanisms such as the minimum wage.

“I want to tell you, brothers and sisters, we have come up with a surprising proposal that has never been thought of by PN (Perikatan Nasional). What is it? We will provide a sum of money or RM1 billion to RM2 billion to find a way to raise (salaries).”

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said for example, the proposal would help raise workers’ wages from RM2,000 to RM2,200 from funds provided by the government.

He was speaking at the Jelajah Perpaduan Madani Grand Finale in Kuala Selangor last night.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the government would be able to better focus on national development if the Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional alliance could defend Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, in the state elections this Saturday, as well as gain another one or two more states.

“I am confident that if we can strengthen the Selangor government and win in style in Negeri Sembilan and Penang and be able to penetrate one or two other states, (the country) we will be in class A because we can focus on the development of our country.

“So I hope my friends, we don’t have much time left, please save us, don’t be careless, this is about saving ourselves, our family, our state, and saving our country,” he said.

The Election Commission has set Aug 12 as polling day for the elections in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Terengganu, and Kelantan while early voting was carried out on Aug 8. ― Bernama