Luyang childcare centre temporarily suspends operations, apologises for abuse incident

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 11): The management of a childcare center in Luyang has temporarily suspended its operations and issued a public apology after a four-year-old boy was allegedly abused by one of its staff.

Taska & Tadika Sri Kandi principal Leong Fei Yeen extended the centre’s apologies following the incident, which happened on Aug 8.

“Our hearts go out to the parents, family, and the child who was affected, as well as to the concerned public who rightly expressed their worries about this incident.

“We accept full responsibility for the situation and acknowledge our duty to provide a secure environment for every child under our care.

“I want to stress our complete commitment to collaborating with the ongoing investigations, which were promptly initiated upon the revelation of the incident,” she said.

Leong said the individual responsible has been apprehended and the centre has offered its support to the authorities as they investigate the matter.

“We strongly condemn the actions of the person involved. We acknowledge our accountability in this situation and are taking immediate measures to address our shortcomings.

“This public apology reflects our dedication to transparency and responsibility,” she said.

Leong also thanked Minister of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Phoong Jin Zhe for approaching the issue with utmost seriousness.

She said his visit accompanied by law enforcement and Welfare Department officials showed his commitment to understanding the situation.

“Phoong Jin Zhe’s valuable insights underscored the paramount importance of prioritising the well-being of children above all else. We are devoted to implementing his guidance as we strive to rebuild trust and uphold the standards we aim for,” she said.

She added the centre is fully prepared to cooperate with any and all investigations conducted by the relevant authorities.

“Considering the circumstances, we have decided to temporarily suspend our operations until further notice, redirecting our efforts towards addressing the issue and implementing necessary improvements.

“I deeply regret any inconvenience this may have caused, and I assure you that we are resolutely committed to regaining your trust and confidence in Taska & Tadika Sri Kandi,” she said.

On Wednesday, police detained a childcare worker after the alleged abuse incident was caught on CCTV and went viral.

The 27-year-old woman will be remanded until Aug 17 and the case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

The incident came to light when the boy told his parents that he was assaulted by the worker, resulting in injuries on various parts of his body.

After reviewing the CCTV footage at the childcare centre, the parents immediately lodged a police report.

The two-minute and 12-second video clip captured on CCTV showed the boy being kicked, slapped, and hit on his head with a ruler by the childcare worker during meal time.