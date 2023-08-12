Fazzrudin: Tupong posts close to RM1.5 mln in disbursed MRP funds as at July 2023

KUCHING (Aug 12): The Tupong State Constituency Service Centre has disbursed a total of RM1.47 million under the Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant to various committees, associations, clubs and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), said Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.

The Tupong assemblyman said the amount was for this year’s period as at July.

The handing-over of the MRP cheques to the 60 recipients took place at Kampung Pinang Jawa multipurpose hall in Petra Jaya here today.

“The state government annually allocates a total of RM2 million under the MRP grant for Tupong.

“This is the MRP grant provided to each state constituency, with the objective of helping the communities of the respective areas.”

However, Fazzrudin acknowledged that his service centre might not be able to accommodate all requests in view of the allocations being quite limited.

“The Tupong state constituency covers a vast size, with most of the areas having high-density populations.

“A total of 78 areas would receive parts of the MRP allocation of RM2 million, while the Rural Transformation Project (RTP) grant allocation is RM5 million.

“The Tupong service centre would list the projects, and the allocations would be channelled to the relevant district office as the implementing agency.

“In addition, for repair works on dilapidated houses, the allocation given to the service centre is as much as RM1 million every year, taking into account the costs of between RM10,000 and RM15,000 for a house,” he said.