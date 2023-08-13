Sarawak Arts Council hosts cultural devt talk for Kapit community

KAPIT (Aug 13): The Sarawak Arts Council in collaboration with Kapit Resident Office yesterday held a programme on cultural development in rural communities.

The ‘Pembangunan Kesenian Komuniti Luar Bandar – Kesedaran Untuk Warisan Generasi Pewaris’ programme held at the Civic Centre here was attended by local community leaders.

Sarawak Arts Council chief executive officer Dayang Mariana Bolhassan said the objective of the programme was to substantiate the importance of preserving Sarawak’s invaluable heritage, taking into account Kapit’s rich heritage and colourful history.

“Kapit is unique with ethnic, arts and cultural diversity. We want people from outside of Kapit to know the arts and culture here,” she said.

“By understanding and immersing ourselves in the local culture, we can learn about each other and facilitate unity and common values,” she noted, adding that the local culture provides a sense of identity for the rural communities and therefore, ought to be preserved for the generations to come.

Meanwhile, Temenggong Dato Wilfred Billy Panyau who represented the Dayak Iban community in Kapit, gave a briefing on the cultural practices of ‘piring’- an ancient blessing ceremony; ‘miring’ – a ceremony to give honour to their Gods, as well as the ‘ngajat’ dance and the Gawai Dayak celebration.

Pemanca Unak Akah, in representing the Orang Ulu communities in Belaga, meanwhile briefed the audience on the ‘Sape’ – the Orang Ulu’s traditional musical instrument which has evolved into becoming Sarawak’s widely-known musical, cultural icon.

Pemanca Haji Abang Hamzah Bolhassan who represented the Malay community gave an overview of the ‘silat’ – an indigenous martial arts that has gained popularity among the Iban and Chinese community in Kapit.

Abang Hamzah suggested that the state government establish Sekolah Seni Malaysia in Kapit to groom the artistic, young local talents.

Pemanca Toh Tze Hua, representing the Chinese community in Song district, briefed on the different groups of clans in Kapit namely the Foochow, Hockien, Cantonese, Hakka and Hai Nam and also their cultures.

Despite the differences in group identification, Toh remarked that the Chinese communities celebrate the Chinese New Year, mid-autumn festival and other cultural events in a spirit of unity, alongside the indigenous people.