Malaysia Airlines plane from Sydney to KL turns back mid-flight, authorities assessing situation, according to airline statement

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 14): Malaysia Airlines plane MH122 departing from Sydney International Airport to Kuala Lumpur had to turn back mid-flight due to a disruptive passenger onboard.

Malaysia Airlines in a statement today said local authorities are currently assessing the situation.

“In the interest of safety, the commander of the flight made a decision to return to Sydney. The flight carrying 194 passengers and five crew onboard landed safely at 3.47 pm local time.

“The safety and comfort of our crew and passengers are of utmost importance to Malaysia Airlines,” it said.

Earlier, an international news portal reported the Malaysia Airlines flight en route to Kuala Lumpur from Sydney has been turned around due to a mid-air “emergency incident”.

MH122 left Sydney International Airport at 1.40pm and landed back on the runway at 3.47pm.

Videos posted on X (Twitter) by individuals claimed to be onboard flight MH122 showed crew members trying to calm a man down after he began shouting at other passengers.

Meanwhile the Australian Federal Police (AF) on their social media said they are currently responding to an emergency incident at Sydney International Airport.

“An update will be provided at an appropriate time,” it said. — Bernama