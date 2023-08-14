Stage set for Sarawak Harvest & Folklore Festival’s return with Rentap musical

KUCHING (Aug 14): The Sarawak Harvest & Folklore Festival is set to return on Aug 18-20 at the iconic Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV).

The festival, which began in 1996, will feature the musical drama ‘Rentap – The Battle of Bukit Sadok’ on Aug 18-19.

With scenes to be brought to life by theatrical effects within an indoor theatre, the narrative unravels the untold story of the legendary warrior Rentap’s formative years.

For those unable to witness the live spectacle, the festival offers live streaming via www.sarawakharvestfestival.com.my, with digital access priced at RM30 per viewing.

‘Rentap – The Battle of Bukit Sadok’ features Anding Indrawani as Rentap, Melissa Francis as Sawai, Jay Iswazir as Roslan, Nick Jansen as White Rajah, Arwan Umar as Orang Kaya Nanang, Shakira Stephen as Suntey, and Abdul Wahab as Dana Bayang.

The one-hour and 30-minute production also features melodies composed by Jerry Kamit, while the original soundtrack titled ‘Rentap’ is sung by Depha of Masterpiece fame.

Festival director and SCV director of Sales, Marketing and Events Zaini Zainuddin said the inspiration for the production was drawn from the success of the 2021 musical drama ‘Putri Santubong’.

“The success of ‘Putri Santubong’ was a catalyst for us to further explore our rich cultural heritage.

“Selecting the story of Rentap was a fitting tribute as it aligns with 60th anniversary of Sarawak Independence celebration,” he told The Borneo Post.

The ambitious production took a year to develop, encompassing various stages including scriptwriting, storyline development, stage design, and more, said Zaini.

“The choice of local talents for the musical was a deliberate move to showcase the remarkable skills in acting, singing, and performing arts within the community.

“Seventy per cent of the cast comprises local artistes, with the remainder complemented by national talents such as Jay Iswazir, Arwan, and Shakira Stephen.

“The cast had to be adept at singing and proficient in the Iban language within a short period. The musical is delivered in 60 per cent Iban with the remaining in Bahasa Melayu and English,” he said.

He added the hope is to eventually translate the musical into film or a TV drama.

“With strong support from both the government and our community, we believe it’s an achievable endeavour,” Zaini said.

Anding, who portrays Rentap, said being in the musical has been a transformative journey.

“After two years of musical hiatus, I didn’t hesitate to say yes when the opportunity came knocking. It’s something I’ve been looking forward to, and portraying such a significant character presents an exciting challenge that pushes the boundaries of my stage acting abilities,” he said.

The multifaceted nature of theatre, requiring mastery of acting, singing, dancing, and rapid script memorisation, were a chance for him to step out of his comfort zone.

“Learning lines in the Iban language and executing demanding fight sequences are both physically and mentally challenging. As actors, we need to be well-prepared for daily rehearsals,” he said, adding that the rehearsals since Aug 1 have been going well and they have now reached the stage of amalgamating all nine scenes.

“The message of this musical is patriotism. Get to know our history, especially about our local heroes who fought for our land and what we gained today is thanks to the people who fought till their last breath just to free our beloved land.

“History might repeat again in the future, so learn from it and do your best to protect our land for generations to come,” Anding said.

Melissa, who plays Rentap’s wife Sawai, shared her excitement about her maiden voyage into the realm of theatre, especially an Iban-language production.

“This is a new and exciting chapter in my career. While people have known me as a singer and a businesswoman, this is a departure from the familiar. Portraying Sawai has been an inspiration and a welcomed challenge.

“Unlike my past acting experiences in music videos, this live theatre performance offers no room for retakes, requiring seamless execution from start to finish,” she said.

Melissa urged the audience to wholeheartedly support this unique endeavour.

Jansen, who portrays the pivotal character of Rajah Brooke, opened up about his personal journey through the musical’s creation.

“I have never been comfortable on stage, in front of people. However, through this project I am slowly overcoming these fears.

“I love taking up projects that are outside my comfort zone. After starting a career in filming, content creating, and releasing a song, it was time for the next step: participating in an exciting musical,” he said.

Collaborating with co-actors, dancers, and the production team enabled Jansen to delve into the complexities of creating a grand production, gaining a new appreciation for the effort behind the scenes.

“I hope that audiences would be captivated by the grandeur of this production, fostering a profound connection with Sarawak’s rich history,” he added.

Abdul expressed his pride in bringing Dana Bayang to life.

“Delivering lines and dialogue in the Iban language is a challenge. It’s a true test of our dedication to authenticity as we had to comprehend the nuances of each sentence, ensuring our pronunciation and intonation were accurate while staying true to the character’s persona.

“Nevertheless, I am proud to be part of this musical production, embodying the character of the affluent Pemancha Dana Bayang during his tenure as ‘tuai kayau’ (Iban raid leader),” he shared.

He pointed out the musical not only entertains but also educates, offering a window into the past and the region’s cultural heritage.

“We hope that the audience will find both enjoyment and enrichment through ‘Rentap – The Battle of Bukit Sadok’,” he added.