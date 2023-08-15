Muhyiddin says vindicated after court’s decision to acquit him of power abuse charges

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 15): Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today he felt vindicated by the High Court’s decision to acquit him of four abuse of power charges after ruling them defective and non-compliant of existing laws.

The former prime minister, who was all smiles, claimed he knew the aforementioned charges were politically motivated from the very beginning and insisted he has not committed any wrongdoings under the law.

“I am thankful for what the judge has decided and I want to put on record that we will work hard to tell the public of the attempts by certain parties to smear me after it has been proven today that the false allegations against me are therefore untrue and in violation of any existing law for them to be tried.

“This is an abuse of court process by certain responsible parties as I have been informed this is unusual for similar cases tried in court,” he told a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur court complex lobby here.

Earlier, the High Court ruled that the aforementioned charges against Muhyiddin were defective and lacked the necessary details as required under the Criminal Procedure Code in order for Muhyiddin to mount an effective defence should the trial commence.

Muhyiddin was represented by lawyer Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik.

Last April 18, Muhyiddin filed a notice of motion to request that he be acquitted and discharged of all four charges brought against him, alleging the charges lacked particulars as to how he had abused his position or the Prime Minister’s Office for the purpose of gratification.

Based on the four charges, Muhyiddin as prime minister of Malaysia and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president is alleged to have used his position to receive bribes amounting to RM232.5 million from three companies namely Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd, Nepturis Sdn Bhd and Mamfor Sdn Bhd as well as Datuk Azman Yusoff for the party. – Malay Mail