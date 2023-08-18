Friday, August 18
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»In Miri, motorcyclists injured in collision with each other

In Miri, motorcyclists injured in collision with each other

0
By Jenifer Laeng on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

APM Miri personnel send one of the victims to Miri Hospital for further treatment.

MIRI (Aug 18): A woman motorcyclist and a male motorcyclist were injured when their machines collided at Jalan Bypass earlier today.

In a statement, the Civil Defence Force (APM) Miri said it received a call on the accident at 7.33am.

A team of four personnel was sent to the scene.

“Upon arrival at 7.46am, the team met with the two victims. The female motorcyclist injured her right leg, while the male motorcyclist sustained light injuries only.

“After checking on their injuries, the team immediately rushed them to Miri Hospital for further treatment,” said the statement.

APM also said the woman motorcyclist was 32 years old, while the male motorcyclist was 23.

The operation ended at 8.15am.

Recommended Posts