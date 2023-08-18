In Miri, motorcyclists injured in collision with each other

MIRI (Aug 18): A woman motorcyclist and a male motorcyclist were injured when their machines collided at Jalan Bypass earlier today.

In a statement, the Civil Defence Force (APM) Miri said it received a call on the accident at 7.33am.

A team of four personnel was sent to the scene.

“Upon arrival at 7.46am, the team met with the two victims. The female motorcyclist injured her right leg, while the male motorcyclist sustained light injuries only.

“After checking on their injuries, the team immediately rushed them to Miri Hospital for further treatment,” said the statement.

APM also said the woman motorcyclist was 32 years old, while the male motorcyclist was 23.

The operation ended at 8.15am.