Druggie in Kuching gets five years’ jail, two lashes

KUCHING (Aug 21): The Sessions Court here today sentenced a 29-year-old man to five years in prison and two strokes of the rotan for abusing methamphetamine and amphetamine earlier this year.

Judge Maris Agan convicted Muhammad Zulhaffizan Noor on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (DDA), which is punishable under Section 39C(1)(b) of the same Act.

Section 15(1)(a) of the DDA 1952 provides for a fine of up to RM5,000 or up to two years in prison, or both, while Section 39C (1)(b) of the same Act carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years and up to three strokes of the rotan upon conviction.

Muhammad Zulhaffizan committed the offence on Feb 27, 2023, around 1.25pm at the Kuching District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department.

He has two previous convictions for the same offence in 2021, which were framed under Section 15(1)(a) of the DDA 1952.

DPP Ruvinasini Pandian handled the prosecution while Muhammad Zulhaffizan was unrepresented by legal counsel.