S’wak craft makers advised to go for overseas market

KUCHING (Aug 23): Sarawak entrepreneurs involved in the craft making industry should aim for the overseas market and not just the local market, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a handicrafts making competition hosted by Iban Women Charitable Trust (IWCT) at a hotel here today, he said if Sarawak entrepreneurs are only aiming for the local market, they are competing with products from overseas as the industry has become a very competitive one.

“We have seen how products from across the borders are flooding our market and at very competitive prices. While domestic demand may not be sufficient, it is the overseas markets that we must aim for,” he said.

To counter this, he added, Sarawak entrepreneurs must bear in mind they must produce products of high quality and unique, and focused on originality, capitalising on culture and tradition.

In this respect, Sarawak needs innovative designers and creators and entrepreneurs should explore the usage of machines and technology to give them the edge, he suggested.

“I would (however) again like to stress here that we must be particularly mindful of the originality and uniqueness,” he said.

Uggah also suggested that entrepreneurs develop an effective branding and marketing strategy to promote Dayak/Iban and Sarawak handicrafts domestically and abroad.

He said they can start by participating in artisan fairs and exhibitions, while leveraging digital platforms for online sales as part of the strategy.

“Work closely with cultural experts and local communities too in order to ensure that the cultural significance of Sarawak’s traditional crafts is respected and preserved. This can improve the originality and appeal of the crafts,” he advised.

He said all these are crucial to maintain adaptability and modify strategies as necessary in response to new developments and opportunities.

As for the future of Sarawak’s craft industry, Uggah said strategic planning should incorporate market trends, customer preferences, and evolving craft industry needs.

“Explore potential to diversify products by working with modern designers or expanding into cultural tourism. Allow innovation and modernisation while preserving craft techniques. Use technology to improve production, quality and distribution,” he added.

For the record, he said up to October last year, the state recorded sale of crafts totalling RM17 million, surpassing its target of RM15.5 million and more than RM15.7 million recorded in 2021.

He also disclosed that the number of registered full time craft producers in the state had increased from 951 in 2019 to 1,143 last year.

Also present during the event were IWCT chairperson Tan Sri Empiang Jabu, former deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Alfred Jabu Numpang and other officials.