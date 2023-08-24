RTM to air documentary on Watson Nyambek from Aug 30

KUCHING (Aug 24): Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) will be broadcasting a documentary on national sprint legend Watson Nyambek in conjunction with the 66th National Day.

In a statement from the national broadcast agency, the RTM TV Sports Unit will be airing the programme entitled “Watson The Flying Dayak” on Aug 30 at 11.05am on TV1 and the following day Aug 31 at 9pm on RTM sports channel.

It will be repeated on TV1 on Sept 2 at 11pm and Sept 3 at 10pm.

Interestingly, Watson’s documentary, which will be aired for one hour, is not only a display of the national legend’s success story, but also a medium to evoke a sense of patriotism as a result of a struggle.

Watson’s sacrifice should be used as an example, especially for the younger generation.

He is an icon and legend of the sprint king of the 90s who created a phenomenon when he broke the 26-year national record in the 100m sprint event owned by “The Flying Doctor”, Dato’ Dr M Jegathesan.

The record was set in 1998 with a time of 10.30s. This native of Sarawak has also been a two-time Olympian at the Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000 Olympic Games.

Watson is also the only Malaysian to qualify for the 1999 World Indoor Athletics Games.

Throughout his career, Watson has competed with world champions including Linford Christie and Maurice Green.

Even though he has completely retired from the field of athletics, Watson is still determined to contribute to the country by producing new talents through the establishment of his athletic club known as The Flying Dayak Club based in Miri.

The programme, produced by Mohd Fauzi Mohd Marzauki of RTM TV Sports Unit, will also be broadcasted online via RTMKlik at www.rtmklik.rtm.gov.my.