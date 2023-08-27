Betong student thrilled with prospects from participation in Petronas BeDigital Bootcamp

KUCHING (Aug 27): Abang Mohamad Adeeb Abang Sulaiman was bent on joining the Petronas BeDigital Bootcamp the moment he found out about it.

The Betong-born Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) student immediately packed his clothes and important documents into his backpack upon knowing that he was among 100 youths who had been selected to participate in the inaugural digital upskilling programme, which was held in Unimas from Aug 14 to 25.

The ‘campers’ also comprised students from Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus, Curtin University Malaysia, University of Technology Sarawak (UTS), Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) and Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Bintulu Campus.

Describing the bootcamp experience as an eye-opener, Abang Mohamad Adeeb said the programme had opened his mind to vast opportunities with respect to the skills and knowledge available in his Chemistry Resources degree programme.

He was also thrilled that the experience had enhanced his soft skills such as communications and handling interviews.

“I have acquired new knowledge that would prepare me for the job market,” the 22-year-old said when met at the Petronas BeDigital Bootcamp’s closing ceremony here on Friday night.

However, he admitted that while participation in the programme was free, to get to Unimas in Kota Samarahan meant that he had to travel from Betong by road.

Driving, he said, would be the quickest way but with his parents being retirees, he decided to travel by bus on his own.

“For university students like me, it would only be feasible if we travelled by bus due the tight budget.

“However, travelling by bus meant a five-hour trip from Betong to Kuching, and another five back to Betong.

“It was a gruelling journey, but it was one that I was willing to make. I even took the early trip, arriving in Kuching a week ahead of the programme.

“Never mind the hardship – as long as I got the chance to learn about the real-world scenarios and workplace, which would give me a ray of hope in pursuing my dream career, and that was much more valuable.”

His participation in the bootcamp actually got Abang Mohamad Adeeb more than he expected when he was announced as among 50 students being offered employment post-graduation.

His outstanding performance throughout the entire programme had earned him an offer from Petronas.

“The first thing that came into mind was my parents. I called them and broke the news. This meant a lot, especially for my parents,” said Abang Mohamad Adeeb, the second youngest of six siblings.

It is informed that the employment offers have come from the Petronas Group and its recruiting partners such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Enfrasys Consulting Sdn Bhd, FPT Software, SEDC Energy, Sarawak Media Group, Sakura Ferroalloys, Schlumberger, LONGi Group, Sarawak Oil Palms Bhd (SOPB), Bintulu Port Holdings Bhd and Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB).

Also present were Deputy Minister I of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee, Petronas senior vice-president (project delivery and technology) Datuk Bacho Pilong, and Petronas vice-president (group strategic relations and communications) Nooruddin Abdullah.